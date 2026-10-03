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Azerbaijan Boulevard has been opened in the Turkish city of Şanlıurfa.

According to Report, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced this at the opening ceremony of Şanlıurfa City Hospital.

"Today, in addition to the city hospital and connecting roads, we are also opening the 2.5-kilometer Azerbaijan Boulevard," he said.

Erdoğan said the project would help reduce traffic congestion.

"I congratulate our ministry and contractor companies that contributed to the construction," he added.