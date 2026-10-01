Tural Naghiyev: Cyber resilience more important for business than cybersecurity

Cyber resilience is more important for businesses than cybersecurity, Project Manager at the Information Technology and Data Management Center LLC under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy Tural Naghiyev said at a panel discussion held as part of ADEX 2026 - the 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition in Baku, Report informs.

"No matter how many measures are taken, new risks, attacks and technologies will emerge. As a project manager and business owner, my goal is to ensure the resilience of that business after such an attack. On the one hand, our goods, property and personal data are valuable to us, while on the other hand, biological and medical data about our bodies are also very important. In many cases, even when heads of state go somewhere, their security teams clear the table so thoroughly that not even a single hair is left behind. This is because information about their genetic structure and code could be collected," he said.

Naghiyev added that, particularly with the development of artificial intelligence, it is becoming impossible to prevent cyberattacks.

"Human oversight is moving toward standardization. In this context, academic and laboratory activities in this area, as well as the analysis of existing practices, are of great importance," he said.