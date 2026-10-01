Azerbaijan, Croatia review bilateral relations in Zagreb

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Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli and Croatia's Minister of Economy Ante Šušnjar have held discussions on bilateral relations between the two countries, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture told Report.

It was noted that a delegation led by Minister Karimli is currently on a visit to Croatia.

The purpose of the visit is to participate in the 4th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Croatia Joint Commission on the Promotion of Economic Cooperation.

The Croatian minister expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between the two countries, noting that Azerbaijan-Croatia relations are multifaceted and have developed dynamically in recent years.

Karimli thanked the Croatian side for the high-level organization of the commission meeting and for its warm hospitality toward the Azerbaijani delegation. He emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia continue to develop on the basis of strong friendship, mutual respect, and a shared interest in deepening bilateral cooperation.

The minister also noted that work is underway to implement tasks set during the commission's third meeting, held in Baku in 2024, and that efforts in this direction are continuing.

The sides highlighted the broad potential for expanding Azerbaijan-Croatia cooperation across various sectors.