Shukhrat Kholmukhamedov: Power of Unity 2026 exercises provide good opportunity to exchange experience

The Power of Unity – 2026 military exercises have provided a good opportunity to strengthen cooperation, achieve interoperability and exchange experience among military personnel from Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Uzbek Defense Minister Shukhrat Kholmukhamedov said during the exercises, according to Report's correspondent from Khojavand.

"I am confident that within the framework of the exercises, every serviceman found a combat comrade, gained new knowledge and experience, improved their level of combat training and acquired the necessary skills to carry out combat missions," he said.

The exercises are being held in Azerbaijan with the participation of military personnel from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Türkiye. Iran, Slovakia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Georgia, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Serbia and the UAE are participating as observers.