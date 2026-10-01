Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Shukhrat Kholmukhamedov: Power of Unity 2026 exercises provide good opportunity to exchange experience

    Military
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 15:59
    Shukhrat Kholmukhamedov: Power of Unity 2026 exercises provide good opportunity to exchange experience

    The Power of Unity – 2026 military exercises have provided a good opportunity to strengthen cooperation, achieve interoperability and exchange experience among military personnel from Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Uzbek Defense Minister Shukhrat Kholmukhamedov said during the exercises, according to Report's correspondent from Khojavand.

    "I am confident that within the framework of the exercises, every serviceman found a combat comrade, gained new knowledge and experience, improved their level of combat training and acquired the necessary skills to carry out combat missions," he said.

    The exercises are being held in Azerbaijan with the participation of military personnel from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Türkiye. Iran, Slovakia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Georgia, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Serbia and the UAE are participating as observers.

    Power of Unity Uzbekistan Türkiye
    Özbəkistanın müdafiə naziri: "Birliyin Gücü - 2026" üç ölkənin hərbçilərinin təcrübə mübadiləsi üçün gözəl imkan oldu
    Шухрат Холмухамедов: Учения "Сила единства – 2026" - хорошая возможность для обмена опытом
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