Trump leaves door open to resuming Iran strikes

US President Donald Trump raised the possibility of resuming bombings of Iran following the country's midterm elections, he stated in an interview with Time magazine, Report informs.

Asked whether he would resume bombing after the midterms, Trump said it was "possible," but declined to give details.

At the same time, the US president declined to specify potential targets of the strikes, noting that such a question effectively touches upon military action plans.

Speaking about weapons stockpiles, Trump stated that the US has been building up its volumes over the past six months. According to him, the administration of former US President Joe Biden transferred a significant amount of ammunition to Ukraine.

Trump stated that stockpiles of certain types of ammunition are indeed at a somewhat lower level than others. However, according to him, reserves of other types of weapons are sufficient.

The US president added that American defense companies continue to scale up weapons production. According to him, Raytheon and other companies are building new factories across the country and working around the clock.

"Some forms of ammunition are a little bit lower than other forms. We have that middle grade and upper middle grade, which is very powerful, which is stronger than it's ever been before," he said, adding that defense manufacturers are "building four, five, or six plants."