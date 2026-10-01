EU Commission, UK, France, Italy, Ireland in call on diesel stock releases
Energy
- 01 October, 2026
- 16:40
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The EU Commission, France, Italy, Ireland and Britain are holding a call on the possible need to release diesel stocks, an EU official said on Thursday, Report informs via Reuters.
A Commission spokesperson had earlier declined direct comment on reports that the Trump administration has told Germany and France to draw down emergency diesel inventories to help to ease global fuel prices or face a potential US diesel export ban.
Aİ dizel yanacağı ehtiyatlarının sərbəst buraxılması ilə bağlı məsləhətləşmələr aparır
ЕС обсуждает возможное высвобождение запасов дизельного топлива
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