EU Commission, UK, France, Italy, Ireland in call on diesel stock releases

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The EU Commission, ​France, Italy, Ireland ‌and Britain are holding a call ​on the ​possible need to release ⁠diesel stocks, ​an EU official said on Thursday, Report informs via Reuters.

A Commission spokesperson had earlier declined ​direct comment ​on reports that the Trump ‌administration ⁠has told Germany and France to draw down ​emergency diesel ⁠inventories to help to ease global fuel prices ⁠or face a potential US ⁠diesel export ban.