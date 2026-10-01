Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    EU Commission, UK, France, Italy, Ireland in call on diesel stock releases

    Energy
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 16:40
    EU Commission, UK, France, Italy, Ireland in call on diesel stock releases

    The EU Commission, ​France, Italy, Ireland ‌and Britain are holding a call ​on the ​possible need to release ⁠diesel stocks, ​an EU official said on Thursday, Report informs via Reuters.

    A Commission spokesperson had earlier declined ​direct comment ​on reports that the Trump ‌administration ⁠has told Germany and France to draw down ​emergency diesel ⁠inventories to help to ease global fuel prices ⁠or face a potential US ⁠diesel export ban.

    EU Commission Diesel fuel
    Aİ dizel yanacağı ehtiyatlarının sərbəst buraxılması ilə bağlı məsləhətləşmələr aparır
    ЕС обсуждает возможное высвобождение запасов дизельного топлива
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:57

    Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countries

    Other countries
    23:43
    Photo
    Video

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes

    Foreign policy
    23:39

    US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter shows

    Other countries
    23:28
    Photo

    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition

    Military
    23:10

    Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15

    Other countries
    22:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issues

    Foreign policy
    22:32
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flag

    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

    Football
    21:52

    Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for UN decolonization efforts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed