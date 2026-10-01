Turkish Defense Minister countries must be prepared for war to keep peace

If peace and security are to be maintained, countries must be prepared for war, Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler said, according to Report's correspondent in Khojavand.

Guler made the remarks during an award ceremony for servicemen held at the final stage of the Power of Unity – 2026 joint military exercise in Azerbaijan.

He noted that the exercise involving military personnel from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan had been successfully completed.

"I congratulate my brothers who took part in the exercise. I believe that with the future participation of our other brothers, including the Kyrgyz and Kazakhs, we will plan and successfully conduct even larger exercises together. If we want peace and security, we must be ready for war. Taking into account the situation in our region, we will ensure our preparedness at the highest level and live in peace," Guler said.