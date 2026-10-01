Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Turkish Defense Minister countries must be prepared for war to keep peace

    Military
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 16:29
    Turkish Defense Minister countries must be prepared for war to keep peace

    If peace and security are to be maintained, countries must be prepared for war, Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler said, according to Report's correspondent in Khojavand.

    Guler made the remarks during an award ceremony for servicemen held at the final stage of the Power of Unity – 2026 joint military exercise in Azerbaijan.

    He noted that the exercise involving military personnel from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan had been successfully completed.

    "I congratulate my brothers who took part in the exercise. I believe that with the future participation of our other brothers, including the Kyrgyz and Kazakhs, we will plan and successfully conduct even larger exercises together. If we want peace and security, we must be ready for war. Taking into account the situation in our region, we will ensure our preparedness at the highest level and live in peace," Guler said.

    Yaşar Güler Power of Unity Peace and stability
    Yaşar Gülər: Sülh və əmin-amanlıq istəyiriksə, müharibəyə hazır olmalıyıq
    Яшар Гюлер: Если мы хотим мира и спокойствия, то должны быть готовы к войне
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:57

    Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countries

    Other countries
    23:43
    Photo
    Video

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes

    Foreign policy
    23:39

    US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter shows

    Other countries
    23:28
    Photo

    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition

    Military
    23:10

    Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15

    Other countries
    22:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issues

    Foreign policy
    22:32
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flag

    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

    Football
    21:52

    Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for UN decolonization efforts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed