New drones unveiled at ADEX 2026

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Two hundred and eighty companies from 53 countries and delegations representing 59 foreign firms are participating in the ADEX 2026 exhibition, Samir Aghababayev, Chief of Staff of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense Industry, told journalists on the sidelines of ADEX 2026, Report informs.

According to him, 130 product samples from the Ministry of Defense Industry are presented in the exhibition's fourth pavilion.

"Among them are an armed ground robot, an unmanned kamikaze ground robot, and a wheeled unmanned ground robot," he said.

The chief of staff also reported that an attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), jointly developed by Azerbaijan and Türkiye, is being presented for the first time at the exhibition.

"The length of the kamikaze drone is 3.5 meters, the wingspan is 3.2 meters, and the flight time is two hours," he noted.

Aghababayev added that one of the new products demonstrated for the first time at the exhibition is a BARS-type interceptor drone designed to neutralize other enemy drones.

"In addition, the Boran drone, kamikaze drones of the Qirat family, and the Batur FPV drone are presented at the exhibition," he said.