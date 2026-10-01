Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    New drones unveiled at ADEX 2026

    Military
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 16:06
    New drones unveiled at ADEX 2026

    Two hundred and eighty companies from 53 countries and delegations representing 59 foreign firms are participating in the ADEX 2026 exhibition, Samir Aghababayev, Chief of Staff of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense Industry, told journalists on the sidelines of ADEX 2026, Report informs.

    According to him, 130 product samples from the Ministry of Defense Industry are presented in the exhibition's fourth pavilion.

    "Among them are an armed ground robot, an unmanned kamikaze ground robot, and a wheeled unmanned ground robot," he said.

    The chief of staff also reported that an attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), jointly developed by Azerbaijan and Türkiye, is being presented for the first time at the exhibition.

    "The length of the kamikaze drone is 3.5 meters, the wingspan is 3.2 meters, and the flight time is two hours," he noted.

    Aghababayev added that one of the new products demonstrated for the first time at the exhibition is a BARS-type interceptor drone designed to neutralize other enemy drones.

    "In addition, the Boran drone, kamikaze drones of the Qirat family, and the Batur FPV drone are presented at the exhibition," he said.

    6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026) Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense Industry Drone
    ADEX 2026-da Müdafiə Sənayesi Nazirliyinin istehsalı olan 130 adda məhsul nümayiş olunur
    На ADEX 2026 представлены 130 образцов продукции Миноборонпрома
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:57

    Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countries

    Other countries
    23:43
    Photo
    Video

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes

    Foreign policy
    23:39

    US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter shows

    Other countries
    23:28
    Photo

    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition

    Military
    23:10

    Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15

    Other countries
    22:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issues

    Foreign policy
    22:32
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flag

    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

    Football
    21:52

    Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for UN decolonization efforts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed