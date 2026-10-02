Zakir Hasanov, Yaşar Güler discuss military cooperation in Shusha

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Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Türkiye 's Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The meeting was held on October 2 in Shusha, Azerbaijan's cultural capital, according to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The sides noted that the brotherly and strategic allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are developing dynamically across all areas, including the military sphere .

The ministers emphasized that expanding the scope of military cooperation between the two countries remains under the constant attention of their respective heads of state.

Hasanov and Güler highlighted the importance of the Power of Unity-2026 joint military exercise, held with the participation of servicemen from both countries, as well as such meetings. They expressed confidence that the partnership would continue successfully in the future.

The meeting also addressed cooperation in military, military-technical and military education fields, as well as regional security and ways to ensure lasting peace in the region.