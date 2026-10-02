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    7 dead, 20 injured in road accident in India

    Other countries
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 11:45
    7 dead, 20 injured in road accident in India

    At least seven people died, and about 20 others were injured when a truck crashed into a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) in India's southwestern state of Maharashtra early on Friday, confirmed a local police official, Report informs via Xinhua.

    The mishap was reported from Maharashtra's Amravati district, on the Samruddhi highway at around 12:45 a.m. local time (GMT+5:30).

    According to the police, the truck was traveling at a very high speed and hit the slow-moving MUV from behind. The ill-fated MUV was carrying a goddess idol and around 30 devotees belonging to the Hindu community.

    Around 20 injured people were admitted to a nearby government hospital, some of whom were reportedly in critical condition.

    Road accident India
    Hindistanda avtoqəza olub, 7 nəfər ölüb, 20 nəfər yaralanıb
    В Индии в результате ДТП семь человек погибли, 20 ранены
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