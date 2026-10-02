Azerbaijan's handicraft traditions showcased at CraftIstanbul exhibition
Infrastructure
- 02 October, 2026
- 19:47
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Azerbaijan is represented at the 7th International Craft and Design Exhibition CraftIstanbul, being held in Istanbul, the State Tourism Agency told Report.
The exhibition is organized with the support of the official representation of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board in Türkiye and the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul.
The 7th CraftIstanbul exhibition is one of Türkiye's leading international platforms for handicrafts, design and cultural heritage. Around 150 workshops and various events will be held during the four-day exhibition. The event is expected to attract more than 30,000 visitors.
Azərbaycanın sənətkarlıq ənənələri "CraftIstanbul" sərgisində təqdim olunur
Ремесленные традиции Азербайджана представлены на выставке CraftIstanbul
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