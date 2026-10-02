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Israeli authorities intend to question the co-pilot suspected of attempting to cause a passenger aircraft flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv to crash, according to The Times of Israel, which cites sources familiar with the investigation.

According to Report, it remains unclear which Israeli agency or authority will conduct the questioning.

Meanwhile, an Israeli government official told Reuters that Israeli investigators will join the UAE-led investigation.

According to the official, the investigation will seek to establish the circumstances of the incident and examine the suspect"s motives and background.