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    Azerbaijani, Georgian Defense Ministers discuss issues of mutual interest

    Military
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 11:45
    Azerbaijani, Georgian Defense Ministers discuss issues of mutual interest

    Georgian Minister of Defense, Irakli Chikovani, is on an official visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 13th trilateral meeting of the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    On October 2, Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with his Georgian counterpart in the city of Shusha, Azerbaijan's cultural capital.

    During the meeting, the sides particularly emphasized that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia makes a significant contribution to ensuring peace, stability, and security in the region.

    It was noted that the regular meetings and visits held between the two countries in various formats clearly demonstrate the high level of bilateral relations, including in the field of defense.

    At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties exchanged detailed views on the prospects for military cooperation, the intensification of joint exercises, and other issues of mutual interest.

    Azerbaijani, Georgian Defense Ministers discuss issues of mutual interest
    Azerbaijani, Georgian Defense Ministers discuss issues of mutual interest
    Azerbaijani, Georgian Defense Ministers discuss issues of mutual interest

    Ministry of Defense Zakir Hasanov Irakli Chikovani
    Photo
    Şuşada Azərbaycan-Gürcüstan müdafiə nazirləri qarşılıqlı maraq doğuran məsələləri müzakirə ediblər
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    Министры обороны Азербайджана и Грузии обсудили в Шуше перспективы сотрудничества
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