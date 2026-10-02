President of Azerbaijan: One of the main tasks is to strengthen our military capabilities

"One of the main tasks is to strengthen our military capabilities," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party, Report informs.

Elaborating on why this is necessary, the head of state, who listed Azerbaijan's glorious Victory, the fact that there is no longer a conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and other factors, said: "The answer, I think, is quite clear. It is always necessary for every country. Because our people have faced this tragedy."