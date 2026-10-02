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Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kazakhstan Alimirzamin Asgarov has met with the university's rector to discuss cooperation issues during a visit to the Eurasian National University in Astana, Report informs.

Afterward, the ambassador met with Azerbaijani students of the university in the Heydar Aliyev auditorium. The students had the opportunity to personally speak with the ambassador and ask questions of interest.