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    Azerbaijan's envoy to Kazakhstan meets Azerbaijani students in Astana

    Foreign policy
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 11:39
    Azerbaijan's envoy to Kazakhstan meets Azerbaijani students in Astana

    Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kazakhstan Alimirzamin Asgarov has met with the university's rector to discuss cooperation issues during a visit to the Eurasian National University in Astana, Report informs.

    Afterward, the ambassador met with Azerbaijani students of the university in the Heydar Aliyev auditorium. The students had the opportunity to personally speak with the ambassador and ask questions of interest.

    Azerbaijan's envoy to Kazakhstan meets Azerbaijani students in Astana
    Azerbaijan's envoy to Kazakhstan meets Azerbaijani students in Astana
    Azerbaijan's envoy to Kazakhstan meets Azerbaijani students in Astana
    Azerbaijan's envoy to Kazakhstan meets Azerbaijani students in Astana
    Azerbaijan's envoy to Kazakhstan meets Azerbaijani students in Astana
    Azerbaijan's envoy to Kazakhstan meets Azerbaijani students in Astana
    Azerbaijan's envoy to Kazakhstan meets Azerbaijani students in Astana
    Azerbaijan's envoy to Kazakhstan meets Azerbaijani students in Astana
    Azerbaijan's envoy to Kazakhstan meets Azerbaijani students in Astana
    Azerbaijan's envoy to Kazakhstan meets Azerbaijani students in Astana
    Azerbaijan's envoy to Kazakhstan meets Azerbaijani students in Astana
    Azerbaijan's envoy to Kazakhstan meets Azerbaijani students in Astana
    Azerbaijan's envoy to Kazakhstan meets Azerbaijani students in Astana
    Azerbaijan's envoy to Kazakhstan meets Azerbaijani students in Astana
    Alimirzamin Asgarov Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations
    Photo
    Azərbaycan səfiri Astanadakı Avrasiya Milli Universitetinin rəhbərliyi və tələbələri ilə görüşüb
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    Посол Азербайджана в Казахстане встретился с азербайджанскими студентами в Астане
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