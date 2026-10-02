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    TRIPP groundbreaking expected in early 2027

    Region
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 11:24
    TRIPP groundbreaking expected in early 2027

    A groundbreaking ceremony within the TRIPP (Trump Route) project may take place in early 2027, Armenian Ambassador to the US Narek Mkrtchyan said during a briefing, Report informs citing Armenian media.

    According to the diplomat, the program consists of multiple levels, and necessary research is currently being conducted.

    "We have passed all stages, numerous delegations from our side have visited Washington, various interagency meetings took place in Washington, and now the program has matured and reached the stage of practical implementation. We think that early next year it will be possible to hold a groundbreaking ceremony," Mkrtchyan noted.

    He added that the project's implementation requires significant preparation time, including the development of design and estimate documentation.

    Narek Mkrtchyan Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) Armenia
    TRIPP layihəsi çərçivəsində təməlqoyma mərasimi 2027-ci ilin əvvəlində keçirilə bilər
    Закладка фундамента в рамках проекта TRIPP может состояться в начале 2027 года
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