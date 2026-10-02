Azerbaijani President: Following our glorious Victory, our efforts were focused on fully restoring our territorial integrity

"Following our glorious Victory, our efforts were focused on fully restoring our territorial integrity," President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Report informs.

The head of state noted that they had not taken a single day off or paused for even one day in fulfilling this honorable mission. "As a result, during the period between the Second Garabagh War and the anti-terror operation, we operated on several fronts."