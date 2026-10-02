President: If Heydar Aliyev had been in Azerbaijan at that time, he would never have allowed separatist tendencies to take root in Garabagh

"If Heydar Aliyev had been in Azerbaijan at that time, he would never have allowed these calamities to befall the Azerbaijani people, nor would he ever have permitted separatist tendencies to take root in Garabagh," President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Report informs.

The head of state emphasized that, knowing all this full well, the Azerbaijani people linked their hopes for salvation solely with Heydar Aliyev.