Four Azerbaijani wrestlers begin campaign at World Championships
Individual sports
- 24 October, 2026
- 09:24
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The World Wrestling Championships 2026 will get underway today in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.
According to Report, Greco-Roman wrestlers will be the first to take to the mat on the opening day of the tournament.
Four Azerbaijani wrestlers will be in action today: Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg), a four-time world champion, Murad Mammadov (60 kg), Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg), and Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg).
The tournament is scheduled to conclude on November 1.
Dünya çempionatı: Azərbaycanın dörd güləşçisi mübarizəyə başlayır
Азербайджанские борцы вступают в борьбу на чемпионате мира в Астане
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