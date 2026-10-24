Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Four Azerbaijani wrestlers begin campaign at World Championships

    Individual sports
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 09:24
    Four Azerbaijani wrestlers begin campaign at World Championships

    The World Wrestling Championships 2026 will get underway today in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

    According to Report, Greco-Roman wrestlers will be the first to take to the mat on the opening day of the tournament.

    Four Azerbaijani wrestlers will be in action today: Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg), a four-time world champion, Murad Mammadov (60 kg), Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg), and Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg).

    The tournament is scheduled to conclude on November 1.

    World Wrestling Championships Greco-Roman wrestling Astana Kazakhstan
    Dünya çempionatı: Azərbaycanın dörd güləşçisi mübarizəyə başlayır
    Азербайджанские борцы вступают в борьбу на чемпионате мира в Астане
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