Four Azerbaijani wrestlers begin campaign at World Championships

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The World Wrestling Championships 2026 will get underway today in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

According to Report, Greco-Roman wrestlers will be the first to take to the mat on the opening day of the tournament.

Four Azerbaijani wrestlers will be in action today: Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg), a four-time world champion, Murad Mammadov (60 kg), Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg), and Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg).

The tournament is scheduled to conclude on November 1.