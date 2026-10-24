Trump says oil prices will fall soon
Other countries
- 24 October, 2026
- 09:36
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
US President Donald Trump has said that oil and gasoline prices will drop sharply once the military conflict with Iran comes to an end.
According to Report, citing KTIV, Trump made the remarks during a rally in the US state of Iowa.
US president noted that the conflict with Iran will be resolved in the near future, regardless of how a settlement is reached.
Trump said that the US would resolve the issue with Iran very soon, adding that gasoline and oil prices would then fall sharply.
He also stated that he had helped settle eight armed conflicts and expressed his belief that the Russia-Ukraine war is also approaching its end.
Donald Tramp neft qiymətlərinin tezliklə aşağı düşəcəyini bildirib
Дональд Трамп сообщил о скором снижении цен на нефть
Latest News
10:50
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Zambia on National DayForeign policy
10:37
Azeri Light crude approaches $127 per barrelEnergy
10:25
Photo
Azerbaijan's veteran judokas win two more medals at European ChampionshipsSports
10:15
MFA: Azerbaijan reaffirms its commitment to international peace, securityForeign policy
10:01
Beach closed in UAE over oil pollution riskOther countries
09:47
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (24.10.2026)Finance
09:36
Trump says oil prices will fall soonOther countries
09:24
Four Azerbaijani wrestlers begin campaign at World ChampionshipsIndividual sports
09:07
Two earthquakes strike off Taiwan's eastern coastOther countries