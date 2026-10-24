Trump says oil prices will fall soon

Stay up to date with the top news!

US President Donald Trump has said that oil and gasoline prices will drop sharply once the military conflict with Iran comes to an end.

According to Report, citing KTIV, Trump made the remarks during a rally in the US state of Iowa.

US president noted that the conflict with Iran will be resolved in the near future, regardless of how a settlement is reached.

Trump said that the US would resolve the issue with Iran very soon, adding that gasoline and oil prices would then fall sharply.

He also stated that he had helped settle eight armed conflicts and expressed his belief that the Russia-Ukraine war is also approaching its end.