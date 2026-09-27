Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
Domestic policy
- 27 September, 2026
- 15:33
A series of events was held in Azerbaijan's southern regions on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day.
According to Report's southern bureau, local residents and officials paid tribute to the martyrs who fell fighting for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the homeland.
As part of the events, meetings were also held with members of martyrs' families.
Photo
Photo
Latest News
17:59
Photo
Series of events held to raise youth awareness of essence of Remembrance DayDomestic policy
17:54
Photo
Labor Ministry staff visit Victory MonumentDomestic policy
17:47
Photo
ANAMA chief visits Victory MonumentDomestic policy
17:33
Photo
Event on Remembrance Day held in DashkasanDomestic policy
17:26
Türkiye's Defense Ministry honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrsRegion
17:15
Photo
Conference held at Trakya University in Edirne to mark Remembrance DayDiaspora
17:11
Photo
UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underwayFootball
17:00
Hikmat Hajiyev: We honor the memory of martyrs with profound respect and gratitudeDomestic policy
16:54
Video