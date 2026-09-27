Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 15:33
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan

    A series of events was held in Azerbaijan's southern regions on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day.

    According to Report's southern bureau, local residents and officials paid tribute to the martyrs who fell fighting for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the homeland.

    As part of the events, meetings were also held with members of martyrs' families.

    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
    Martyrs сommemorated in southern regions of Azerbaijan
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