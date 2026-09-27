Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Remembrance Day events held in Shusha, Zangilan and Jabrayil

    Domestic policy
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 15:09
    Remembrance Day events held in Shusha, Zangilan and Jabrayil

    An event dedicated to Remembrance Day was held in the city of Shusha.

    According to Report, the leadership and staff of the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha, the Reserve Administration, heads of law enforcement agencies, as well as representatives of institutions and enterprises operating in the city, martyrs' families, veterans and residents gathered in Shusha's central square and Martyrs' Alley to pay tribute to the sons of the homeland who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of the country.

    Events commemorating the martyrs were also held in the Zangilan and Jabrayil districts on the occasion of Remembrance Day.

    Remembrance Day events held in Shusha, Zangilan and Jabrayil
    Remembrance Day events held in Shusha, Zangilan and Jabrayil
    Remembrance Day events held in Shusha, Zangilan and Jabrayil
    Remembrance Day events held in Shusha, Zangilan and Jabrayil
    Remembrance Day events held in Shusha, Zangilan and Jabrayil
    Remembrance Day events held in Shusha, Zangilan and Jabrayil
    Remembrance Day events held in Shusha, Zangilan and Jabrayil

    Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day Alley of Martyrs
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    Şuşa, Zəngilan və Cəbrayılda Anım Günü ilə bağlı tədbirlər keçirilib
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    В Шуше, Зангилане и Джебраиле прошли мероприятия ко Дню памяти
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