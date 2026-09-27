Leadership of Ministry of Defense visit Martyrs' Alley and Victory Park

On the occasion of 27 September – Remembrance Day, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, along with military personnel, visited Military Memorial Cemetery and Alley of Martyrs. Floral wreaths were laid at the graves of the Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and their memory was honored.

The Ministry of Defense told Report that Colonel General Zakir Hasanov laid wreaths at the monument symbolizing the 44-day Patriotic War and at the Eternal Flame memorial complex, paying tribute to the memory of the Heroes.

The Ministry's leadership and other military personnel then visited Victory Park. There, wreaths and flowers were laid at the Victory Monument in tribute to the memory of the Martyrs.

The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other senior officials met with the families of Martyrs and inquired about their concerns. During the meetings, the families and relatives of the Martyrs expressed their gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the attention and care extended to them, as well as for ensuring that the memory of the Martyrs is held in the highest regard.