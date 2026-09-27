Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Leadership of Ministry of Defense visit Martyrs' Alley and Victory Park

    Military
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 14:37
    Leadership of Ministry of Defense visit Martyrs' Alley and Victory Park

    On the occasion of 27 September – Remembrance Day, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, along with military personnel, visited Military Memorial Cemetery and Alley of Martyrs. Floral wreaths were laid at the graves of the Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and their memory was honored.

    The Ministry of Defense told Report that Colonel General Zakir Hasanov laid wreaths at the monument symbolizing the 44-day Patriotic War and at the Eternal Flame memorial complex, paying tribute to the memory of the Heroes.

    The Ministry's leadership and other military personnel then visited Victory Park. There, wreaths and flowers were laid at the Victory Monument in tribute to the memory of the Martyrs.

    The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other senior officials met with the families of Martyrs and inquired about their concerns. During the meetings, the families and relatives of the Martyrs expressed their gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the attention and care extended to them, as well as for ensuring that the memory of the Martyrs is held in the highest regard.

    Leadership of Ministry of Defense visit Martyrs' Alley and Victory Park
    Leadership of Ministry of Defense visit Martyrs' Alley and Victory Park
    Leadership of Ministry of Defense visit Martyrs' Alley and Victory Park
    Leadership of Ministry of Defense visit Martyrs' Alley and Victory Park
    Leadership of Ministry of Defense visit Martyrs' Alley and Victory Park
    Leadership of Ministry of Defense visit Martyrs' Alley and Victory Park
    Leadership of Ministry of Defense visit Martyrs' Alley and Victory Park
    Leadership of Ministry of Defense visit Martyrs' Alley and Victory Park
    Zakir Hasanov Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan (MoD) Alley of Martyrs Victory Park Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day
    Photo
    Müdafiə naziri və müavinləri Zəfər abidəsini ziyarət ediblər
    Photo
    Министр обороны Закир Гасанов и руководство ведомства посетили памятник Победы
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    17:59
    Photo

    Series of events held to raise youth awareness of essence of Remembrance Day

    Domestic policy
    17:54
    Photo

    Labor Ministry staff visit Victory Monument

    Domestic policy
    17:47
    Photo

    ANAMA chief visits Victory Monument

    Domestic policy
    17:33
    Photo

    Event on Remembrance Day held in Dashkasan

    Domestic policy
    17:26

    Türkiye's Defense Ministry honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrs

    Region
    17:15
    Photo

    Conference held at Trakya University in Edirne to mark Remembrance Day

    Diaspora
    17:11
    Photo

    UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway

    Football
    17:00

    Hikmat Hajiyev: We honor the memory of martyrs with profound respect and gratitude

    Domestic policy
    16:54
    Video

    New teaser released for feature film '44' about Patriotic War

    Art
    All News Feed