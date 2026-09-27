Martyrs commemorated in Azerbaijan's districts
Domestic policy
- 27 September, 2026
- 13:41
Heads of local administrations, law enforcement and enterprise officials, religious figures, family members of fallen servicemen, veterans and members of the public in the Gakh, Zagatala, Balakan, Shaki and Oghuz districts paid tribute to the martyrs.
According to Report's northwestern bureau, the commemorative events were held as part of September 27 - Remembrance Day.
Officials and members of the public laid flowers and wreaths at the graves of servicemen at Martyrs' Alleys.
A minute of silence was observed at 12:00.
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