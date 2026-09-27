Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Martyrs commemorated in Ganja

    Domestic policy
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 13:15
    Martyrs commemorated in Ganja

    Members of the public and residents of Ganja visited the Martyrs' Alley on September 27 - Remembrance Day.

    According to Report's western bureau, they laid flowers at the monument dedicated to the martyrs.

    A minute of silence was observed in the city at 12:00 (GMT+4).

    Martyrs commemorated in Ganja
    Martyrs commemorated in Ganja
    Martyrs commemorated in Ganja
    Martyrs commemorated in Ganja
    Martyrs commemorated in Ganja
    Martyrs commemorated in Ganja
    Martyrs commemorated in Ganja
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