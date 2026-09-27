Minister of emergency situations visits Victory Monument
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- 27 September, 2026
- 13:58
Emergency Situations Minister Kamaladdin Heydarov, his deputies and senior ministry officials visited the Victory Monument in Baku.
According to Report, the officials laid flowers at the monument and paid tribute to the martyrs.
Under an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 2, 2020, September 27 is observed annually in Azerbaijan as Remembrance Day as a sign of deep respect for the servicemen and officers who fought heroically in the Patriotic War and gave their lives for the country's territorial integrity, as well as for all martyrs.
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