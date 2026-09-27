Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Turkmenistan on national day
Foreign policy
- 27 September, 2026
- 14:12
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated Turkmenistan on its national day, according to Report.
"Warm congratulations to the brotherly people and the Government of Turkmenistan on the occasion of Turkmenistan's National Day!
We wish Turkmenistan continued peace, prosperity, progress and development.
Happy National Day!" the ministry said in a post on X.
Azərbaycan XİN Türkmənistanı Milli Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
МИД Азербайджана поздравил Туркменистан с Национальным днем
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