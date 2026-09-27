Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
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    Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Turkmenistan on national day

    Foreign policy
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 14:12
    Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Turkmenistan on national day

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated Turkmenistan on its national day, according to Report.

    "Warm congratulations to the brotherly people and the Government of Turkmenistan on the occasion of Turkmenistan's National Day!

    We wish Turkmenistan continued peace, prosperity, progress and development.

    Happy National Day!" the ministry said in a post on X.

    Azerbaijani MFA National Day Turkmenistan
    Azərbaycan XİN Türkmənistanı Milli Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Туркменистан с Национальным днем
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