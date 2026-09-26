President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva watch main race of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - UPDATED

On September 26, the main race of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix took place on the Baku City Circuit.

According to Report, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their family members watched the race.

The 10th running of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off on September 24. A record number of over 16,000 foreign tourists arrived in Baku to watch the race. A total of 11 teams, each consisting of two drivers, competed in the event.

On the opening day, the teams competed in two free practice sessions. Drivers who recorded the best results in these sessions subsequently continued the competition in the qualifying round. At the end of the qualifying session, Mercedes driver George Russell secured pole position on the 6-kilometer Baku track, earning the right to start the main race from first place. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and McLaren driver Oscar Piastri finished second and third, respectively.

During the main race on September 26, drivers completed 51 laps on the Baku City Circuit over two hours. Mercedes driver George Russell claimed victory after a thrilling performance. Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished in second place, while his teammate Isack Hadjar rounded out the podium in third.

Azerbaijan is hosting Formula 1 races for the tenth time. The inaugural race was organized in 2016 under the title of the European Grand Prix, with Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg taking first place. The event was renamed the Azerbaijan Grand Prix the following year.

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The main race of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is underway on the Baku City Circuit.

Report informs that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their family members are watching the race.