Serbia extends temporary ban on oil, petroleum product exports
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- 26 September, 2026
- 18:28
Serbia's caretaker government has extended the temporary ban on the export of oil and petroleum products for another month, Report's Balkan bureau informs.
According to the information published in the "Sluzbeni glasnik" official gazette, the government has extended the temporary ban on the export of oil and petroleum products from September 30 to October 31.
The Serbian government adopted the relevant decision on September 24, it was reported.
Serbiyada neft və neft məhsullarının ixracına qoyulmuş qadağa oktyabrın 31-dək uzadılıb
Сербия продлила запрет на экспорт нефти и нефтепродуктов
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