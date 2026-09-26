Video of Azerbaijan Grand Prix posted on President's social media accounts
Domestic policy
- 26 September, 2026
- 19:50
A video showing Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva watching the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been posted on the president's social media accounts.
Report presents the video:
Video of Azerbaijan Grand Prix posted on President's social media accounts
Video
Video
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