Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Video of Azerbaijan Grand Prix posted on President's social media accounts

    Domestic policy
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 19:50
    Video of Azerbaijan Grand Prix posted on President's social media accounts

    A video showing Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva watching the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been posted on the president's social media accounts.

    Report presents the video:

    Video of Azerbaijan Grand Prix posted on President's social media accounts

    Ilham Aliyev Mehriban Aliyeva Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026
    Video
    Prezidentin sosial media hesablarında "Formula 1"ə dair videoçarx paylaşılıb
    Video
    На страницах президента в соцсетях опубликовано видео о Гран-при Азербайджана "Формулы 1"
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