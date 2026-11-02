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    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    Swedish envoy mulls development of bilateral co-op with Elchin Amirbayov

    Foreign policy
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 12:53
    Swedish envoy mulls development of bilateral co-op with Elchin Amirbayov

    Swedish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Louise Morsing has held a meeting with Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments, Report informs referring to the Swedish Embassy in Azerbaijan.

    During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and discussed opportunities for further strengthening cooperation between Sweden and Azerbaijan.

    Elchin Amirbayov Louise Morsing Azerbaijan-Sweden relations
    İsveç səfiri Elçin Əmirbəyovla ikitərəfli əməkdaşlığın inkişafını müzakirə edib
    Посол Швеции обсудила с Эльчином Амирбековым развитие двустороннего сотрудничества
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