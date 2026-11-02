Swedish envoy mulls development of bilateral co-op with Elchin Amirbayov
Foreign policy
- 02 November, 2026
- 12:53
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Swedish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Louise Morsing has held a meeting with Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments, Report informs referring to the Swedish Embassy in Azerbaijan.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and discussed opportunities for further strengthening cooperation between Sweden and Azerbaijan.
İsveç səfiri Elçin Əmirbəyovla ikitərəfli əməkdaşlığın inkişafını müzakirə edib
Посол Швеции обсудила с Эльчином Амирбековым развитие двустороннего сотрудничества
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