Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day

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While en route to the Republic of Korea, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended his congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people on Victory Day as his aircraft entered Azerbaijan"s airspace.

According to Report, the pilot contacted an air traffic control dispatcher and conveyed the Turkish President"s message, which reads:

"Your Excellency, my dear brother,

As I pass through the airspace of brotherly Azerbaijan during my visit to South Korea, I convey my most sincere greetings and best wishes to Your Excellency and the people of Azerbaijan, on my own behalf and on behalf of my delegation.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to reaffirm my strong conviction that the allied relations and cooperation between our countries will continue to strengthen and develop in the future.

On the upcoming November 8 – Victory Day, I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan, and wish Azerbaijan lasting peace, prosperity and progress.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

President of the Republic of Türkiye"