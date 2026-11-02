Azerbaijan neutralizes drones detected along its state border

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Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) detected along Azerbaijan's state border have been neutralized, the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan told Report.

According to the statement, a total of 22 kilograms and 900 grams of narcotic substances were prevented from being smuggled from Iran into Azerbaijan in the service areas of the Horadiz and Goytapa border detachments of the State Border Service's Border Troops.

As a result of comprehensive operational and military measures, unmanned aerial vehicles that had illegally entered Azerbaijan's airspace were detected and neutralized.

During inspections at the incident sites, 15 kilograms and 400 grams of narcotic substances were seized in the service area of the Horadiz border detachment, while another 7 kilograms and 500 grams were seized in the service area of the Goytapa border detachment.

Operational and investigative measures into the incidents are ongoing.