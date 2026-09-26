Azerbaijan, GIP discuss investment in infrastructure
ICT
- 26 September, 2026
- 18:11
Azerbaijan and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) discussed prospects for cooperation, investment opportunities and participation in regional projects, including the development of the Middle Corridor, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said in a post on X.
"As part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, we held a meeting with Adebayo Ogunlesi, founding partner, chairman and CEO of Global Infrastructure Partners," the post said, according to Report.
The minister said given Azerbaijan's growing opportunities in transport, logistics and digital infrastructure, the sides exchanged views on potential investment opportunities in logistics, digital infrastructure and data centers.
Azərbaycan və GIP arasında əməkdaşlığın inkişafı müzakirə olunub
Азербайджан и GIP обсудили инвестиции в инфраструктуру
Latest News
17:59
Photo
Series of events held to raise youth awareness of essence of Remembrance DayDomestic policy
17:54
Photo
Labor Ministry staff visit Victory MonumentDomestic policy
17:47
Photo
ANAMA chief visits Victory MonumentDomestic policy
17:33
Photo
Event on Remembrance Day held in DashkasanDomestic policy
17:26
Türkiye's Defense Ministry honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrsRegion
17:15
Photo
Conference held at Trakya University in Edirne to mark Remembrance DayDiaspora
17:11
Photo
UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underwayFootball
17:00
Hikmat Hajiyev: We honor the memory of martyrs with profound respect and gratitudeDomestic policy
16:54
Video