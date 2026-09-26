Azerbaijan, GIP discuss investment in infrastructure

Azerbaijan and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) discussed prospects for cooperation, investment opportunities and participation in regional projects, including the development of the Middle Corridor, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said in a post on X.

"As part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, we held a meeting with Adebayo Ogunlesi, founding partner, chairman and CEO of Global Infrastructure Partners," the post said, according to Report.

The minister said given Azerbaijan's growing opportunities in transport, logistics and digital infrastructure, the sides exchanged views on potential investment opportunities in logistics, digital infrastructure and data centers.