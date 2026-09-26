Azerbaijan and FAO discuss strengthening climate action

Azerbaijan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) discussed strengthening climate action in several areas, Azerbaijani Presidential Representative for Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev said in a post on X, according to Report.

The post came after Babayev's meeting FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia Viorel Gutu.

"Discussed strengthening climate action across several areas, including adaptation and mitigation in agriculture, sustainable water management and building more resilient food systems. We also exchanged views on turning climate commitments into practical solutions that strengthen food security, reduce food loss and waste, and advance sustainable development," Babayev said.