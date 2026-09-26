Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Azerbaijan and FAO discuss strengthening climate action

    Foreign policy
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 19:00
    Azerbaijan and FAO discuss strengthening climate action

    Azerbaijan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) discussed strengthening climate action in several areas, Azerbaijani Presidential Representative for Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev said in a post on X, according to Report.

    The post came after Babayev's meeting FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia Viorel Gutu.

    "Discussed strengthening climate action across several areas, including adaptation and mitigation in agriculture, sustainable water management and building more resilient food systems. We also exchanged views on turning climate commitments into practical solutions that strengthen food security, reduce food loss and waste, and advance sustainable development," Babayev said.

    Mukhtar Babayev Viorel Gutu UNFAO
    Azərbaycanla FAO arasında iqlim fəaliyyətinin gücləndirilməsi müzakirə edilib
    Азербайджан и ФАО обсудили усиление мер по борьбе с изменением климата
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    17:59
    Photo

    Series of events held to raise youth awareness of essence of Remembrance Day

    Domestic policy
    17:54
    Photo

    Labor Ministry staff visit Victory Monument

    Domestic policy
    17:47
    Photo

    ANAMA chief visits Victory Monument

    Domestic policy
    17:33
    Photo

    Event on Remembrance Day held in Dashkasan

    Domestic policy
    17:26

    Türkiye's Defense Ministry honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrs

    Region
    17:15
    Photo

    Conference held at Trakya University in Edirne to mark Remembrance Day

    Diaspora
    17:11
    Photo

    UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway

    Football
    17:00

    Hikmat Hajiyev: We honor the memory of martyrs with profound respect and gratitude

    Domestic policy
    16:54
    Video

    New teaser released for feature film '44' about Patriotic War

    Art
    All News Feed