Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Adil Karimli and Qohir Rasulzoda visit national carpet museum in Baku

    Cultural policy
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 20:13
    Adil Karimli and Qohir Rasulzoda visit national carpet museum in Baku

    Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli, together with a delegation led by Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda, who is visiting Azerbaijan, visited the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, the Ministry of Culture told Report.

    Museum Director Amina Malikova briefed the guests on the ancient art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving, its history and modern development, as well as the establishment and activities of the museum.

    She emphasized that, thanks to the efforts of First Lady of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, the national art of carpet weaving was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on November 16, 2010.

    Melikova also noted that an exhibition of rare examples of Tajik embroidery, particularly suzani, from the collection of the National Museum of Tajikistan was held at the National Carpet Museum in September last year. She stressed that such exhibitions are aimed at making an important contribution to the development of cultural dialogue between the two countries.

    Adil Karimli and Qohir Rasulzoda visit national carpet museum in Baku
    Adil Karimli and Qohir Rasulzoda visit national carpet museum in Baku
    Adil Karimli Qohir Rasulzoda Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum
    Photo
    Adil Kərimli Tacikistanın Baş naziri ilə Milli Xalça Muzeyini ziyarət edib
    Photo
    Адиль Керимли и Кохир Расулзода посетили в Баку Национальный музей ковра
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    17:59
    Photo

    Series of events held to raise youth awareness of essence of Remembrance Day

    Domestic policy
    17:54
    Photo

    Labor Ministry staff visit Victory Monument

    Domestic policy
    17:47
    Photo

    ANAMA chief visits Victory Monument

    Domestic policy
    17:33
    Photo

    Event on Remembrance Day held in Dashkasan

    Domestic policy
    17:26

    Türkiye's Defense Ministry honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrs

    Region
    17:15
    Photo

    Conference held at Trakya University in Edirne to mark Remembrance Day

    Diaspora
    17:11
    Photo

    UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway

    Football
    17:00

    Hikmat Hajiyev: We honor the memory of martyrs with profound respect and gratitude

    Domestic policy
    16:54
    Video

    New teaser released for feature film '44' about Patriotic War

    Art
    All News Feed