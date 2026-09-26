Adil Karimli and Qohir Rasulzoda visit national carpet museum in Baku

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli, together with a delegation led by Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda, who is visiting Azerbaijan, visited the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, the Ministry of Culture told Report.

Museum Director Amina Malikova briefed the guests on the ancient art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving, its history and modern development, as well as the establishment and activities of the museum.

She emphasized that, thanks to the efforts of First Lady of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, the national art of carpet weaving was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on November 16, 2010.

Melikova also noted that an exhibition of rare examples of Tajik embroidery, particularly suzani, from the collection of the National Museum of Tajikistan was held at the National Carpet Museum in September last year. She stressed that such exhibitions are aimed at making an important contribution to the development of cultural dialogue between the two countries.