Jeyhun Bayramov: We remain committed to multilateral system that produces real-world results

Azerbaijan remains committed to multilateral system that produces real-world results, ensures regional stability, and drives sustainable growth, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in a post on X, according to Report.

Pleased to address the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly on the margins of #UNGA81 🇺🇳 in New York. I informed the Assembly on the de facto peace, our ongoing post-conflict rehabilitation following the Washington Peace Summit. Highlighted Azerbaijan’s leadership in advancing trans-regional connectivity, green energy transition, economic transformation, and climate action, alongside our active contribution to global development and multilateral reform. We remain committed to a multilateral system that produces real-world results, ensures regional stability, and drives sustainable growth. #UNGA81 #Azerbaijan