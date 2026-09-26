Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Jeyhun Bayramov: We remain committed to multilateral system that produces real-world results

    Foreign policy
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 18:52
    Jeyhun Bayramov: We remain committed to multilateral system that produces real-world results

    Azerbaijan remains committed to multilateral system that produces real-world results, ensures regional stability, and drives sustainable growth, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in a post on X, according to Report.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Azerbaijani MFA
    Ceyhun Bayramov: Biz real nəticələr verən, regional sabitliyi təmin edən çoxtərəfli sistemə sadiq qalırıq
    Джейхун Байрамов: Мы привержены многосторонней системе, приносящей реальные результаты
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