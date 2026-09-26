Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Winner of second Formula 2 feature race in Azerbaijan Grand Prix awarded

    Formula 1
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 12:52
    Winner of second Formula 2 feature race in Azerbaijan Grand Prix awarded

    The winner of the second feature race of the Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been awarded, Report informs.

    Following the second-tier drivers' race, the awards were presented.

    Rafael Camara of Invicta Racing took first place.

    Nikola Tsolov of Campos Racing finished second, while Alex Dunne of Rodin Motorsport came third.

    Yesterday, DAMS Lucas Oil's Dino Beganovic won the Formula 2 sprint race, while Alex Dunne of Rodin Motorsport won the first feature race.

    The main Formula 1 race will start today at 15:00 (GMT+4).

    Winner of second Formula 2 feature race in Azerbaijan Grand Prix awarded
    Winner of second Formula 2 feature race in Azerbaijan Grand Prix awarded
    Winner of second Formula 2 feature race in Azerbaijan Grand Prix awarded
    Winner of second Formula 2 feature race in Azerbaijan Grand Prix awarded
    Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    Photo
    "Formula 2" üzrə Azərbaycan Qran-prisində ikinci əsas yarışın qalibi mükafatlandırılıb
    Photo
    В Баку наградили призеров второй основной гонки "Формулы 2"
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    17:59
    Photo

    Series of events held to raise youth awareness of essence of Remembrance Day

    Domestic policy
    17:54
    Photo

    Labor Ministry staff visit Victory Monument

    Domestic policy
    17:47
    Photo

    ANAMA chief visits Victory Monument

    Domestic policy
    17:33
    Photo

    Event on Remembrance Day held in Dashkasan

    Domestic policy
    17:26

    Türkiye's Defense Ministry honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrs

    Region
    17:15
    Photo

    Conference held at Trakya University in Edirne to mark Remembrance Day

    Diaspora
    17:11
    Photo

    UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway

    Football
    17:00

    Hikmat Hajiyev: We honor the memory of martyrs with profound respect and gratitude

    Domestic policy
    16:54
    Video

    New teaser released for feature film '44' about Patriotic War

    Art
    All News Feed