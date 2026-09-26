Winner of second Formula 2 feature race in Azerbaijan Grand Prix awarded
Formula 1
- 26 September, 2026
- 12:52
The winner of the second feature race of the Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been awarded, Report informs.
Following the second-tier drivers' race, the awards were presented.
Rafael Camara of Invicta Racing took first place.
Nikola Tsolov of Campos Racing finished second, while Alex Dunne of Rodin Motorsport came third.
Yesterday, DAMS Lucas Oil's Dino Beganovic won the Formula 2 sprint race, while Alex Dunne of Rodin Motorsport won the first feature race.
The main Formula 1 race will start today at 15:00 (GMT+4).
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