Ilham Aliyev: Two important agreements will be signed today
Energy
- 26 September, 2026
- 09:42
Two important agreements will be signed today, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at an event titled "Restoring Trust in a Fragmented World: The South Caucasus as a Pillar of Global Connectivity and Investment Stability" held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum under his patronage in Baku, Report informs.
According to him, an agreement on the development of Phase 2 of the Absheron field will be signed today, which will increase Azerbaijan's gas production by another 5 billion cubic meters in three to four years.
"Another agreement will be signed with Exxon on the development of unconventional oil and gas fields with significant potential," he said.
İlham Əliyev: "Bu gün 2 mühüm sənəd imzalanacaq"
Ильхам Алиев: Сегодня будут подписаны 2 важных документа
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