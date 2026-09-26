Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Azerbaijani chess teams play another round at Chess Olympiad

    Individual sports
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 21:13
    Azerbaijani chess teams play another round at Chess Olympiad

    The Azerbaijani men's and women's chess teams played their latest matches today at the 46th World Chess Olympiad in Samarkand.

    According to Report, the men's team defeated Bulgaria 2.5–1.5 in the 10th round.

    The Azerbaijan women's team lost 0.5–3.5 to Slovenia.

    After 10 rounds, Azerbaijani men's team is in seventh place with 15 points, while the women's team is 23rd with 13 points.

    The 46th World Chess Olympiad, played under the Swiss system over 11 rounds, will conclude on September 27.

    World Chess Olympiad
    Azərbaycan milliləri Şahmat Olimpiadasında növbəti görüşlərini keçirib
    Азербайджанские сборные провели очередные игры на Шахматной олимпиаде
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    17:59
    Photo

    Series of events held to raise youth awareness of essence of Remembrance Day

    Domestic policy
    17:54
    Photo

    Labor Ministry staff visit Victory Monument

    Domestic policy
    17:47
    Photo

    ANAMA chief visits Victory Monument

    Domestic policy
    17:33
    Photo

    Event on Remembrance Day held in Dashkasan

    Domestic policy
    17:26

    Türkiye's Defense Ministry honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrs

    Region
    17:15
    Photo

    Conference held at Trakya University in Edirne to mark Remembrance Day

    Diaspora
    17:11
    Photo

    UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway

    Football
    17:00

    Hikmat Hajiyev: We honor the memory of martyrs with profound respect and gratitude

    Domestic policy
    16:54
    Video

    New teaser released for feature film '44' about Patriotic War

    Art
    All News Feed