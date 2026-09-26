Azerbaijani chess teams play another round at Chess Olympiad

The Azerbaijani men's and women's chess teams played their latest matches today at the 46th World Chess Olympiad in Samarkand.

According to Report, the men's team defeated Bulgaria 2.5–1.5 in the 10th round.

The Azerbaijan women's team lost 0.5–3.5 to Slovenia.

After 10 rounds, Azerbaijani men's team is in seventh place with 15 points, while the women's team is 23rd with 13 points.

The 46th World Chess Olympiad, played under the Swiss system over 11 rounds, will conclude on September 27.