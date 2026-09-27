UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway

The UEFA Nations League match between the national teams of Lithuania and Azerbaijan has kicked off.

According to Report's correspondent dispatched to Kaunas, the game is being played at the Darius and Girėnas Stadium.

The Group 2, League D match is being officiated by Cypriot FIFA referee Menelaos Antoniou.

In their opening group-stage match, Lithuania defeated Liechtenstein 2–0 away.