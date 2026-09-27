Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway

    Football
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 17:11
    UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway

    The UEFA Nations League match between the national teams of Lithuania and Azerbaijan has kicked off.

    According to Report's correspondent dispatched to Kaunas, the game is being played at the Darius and Girėnas Stadium.

    The Group 2, League D match is being officiated by Cypriot FIFA referee Menelaos Antoniou.

    In their opening group-stage match, Lithuania defeated Liechtenstein 2–0 away.

    UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway
    UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway
    UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway
    UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway
    UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway
    UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway
    UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway
    UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway
    UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway
    UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway
    UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway
    UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway
    UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway
    UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway
    UEFA Nations League Azerbaijani national team
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    UEFA Millətlər Liqası: Azərbaycan millisi səfərdə Litva ilə heç-heçə edib - YENİLƏNİB-5
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    Сборная Азербайджана сыграла вничью с Литвой в Лиге наций УЕФА - ОБНОВЛЕНО
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