Conference held at Trakya University in Edirne to mark Remembrance Day

A conference titled "The Road to Victory" dedicated to September 27 - Remembrance Day was held at Trakya University in Edirne, Türkiye.

The State Committee for Work with the Diaspora told Report that the conference was jointly organized by the Edirne Provincial Governor's Office, Trakya University, the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora, the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul, the Federation of Turkish-Azerbaijani Associations (TADEF), and the Edirne "Azerbaijan House" Culture and Solidarity Association.

Members of the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, diplomats, heads of diaspora organizations, university faculty members and students attended the event.

The participants first viewed a photo exhibition depicting the destruction caused in Azerbaijani territories as a result of Armenia's occupation policy. They then observed a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, followed by the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

A video highlighting activities carried out by the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora in foreign countries during the Patriotic War was screened at the conference, along with interviews and statements by President Ilham Aliyev to international and foreign media outlets during that period.

Speakers at the event discussed the significance of September 27 - Remembrance Day, the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, the victory in the Patriotic War, the destruction caused during the occupation, and Azerbaijani-Turkish relations.

As part of the artistic program, Honored Artist Anar Shushali performed musical pieces dedicated to the brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Türkiye and the heroism of the Azerbaijani people, accompanied by People's Artist Alikhan Samadov and Mersin University lecturer Malak Gojayeva.