Hikmat Hajiyev: We honor the memory of martyrs with profound respect and gratitude
Domestic policy
- 27 September, 2026
- 17:00
We honor the memory of our martyrs with profound respect and gratitude, Hikmat Hajiyev, Presidential Aide and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in a post on X.
He shared a video marking September 27 - Remembrance Day.
Report presents the post below:
🇦🇿 27 sentyabr — Anım Günü!— Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) September 27, 2026
27 September — Remembrance Day!
Şəhidlərimizi dərin ehtiram və minnətdarlıqla anırıq.
We honor the memory of our martyrs with profound respect and gratitude. pic.twitter.com/l11aZTF7tQ
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