Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Hikmat Hajiyev: We honor the memory of martyrs with profound respect and gratitude

    Domestic policy
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 17:00
    Hikmat Hajiyev: We honor the memory of martyrs with profound respect and gratitude

    We honor the memory of our martyrs with profound respect and gratitude, Hikmat Hajiyev, Presidential Aide and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in a post on X.

    He shared a video marking September 27 - Remembrance Day.

    Report presents the post below:

    Hikmat Hajiyev Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day
    Video
    Hikmət Hacıyev: Şəhidlərimizi dərin ehtiram və minnətdarlıqla anırıq
    Хикмет Гаджиев: Мы вспоминаем наших шехидов с глубоким уважением и благодарностью
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