Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    ANAMA chief visits Victory Monument

    Domestic policy
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 17:47
    ANAMA chief visits Victory Monument

    Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), together with board members and heads of the agency's structural divisions, visited the Victory Monument on the occasion of Remembrance Day.

    ANAMA told Report that the agency representatives laid flowers at the memorial stone and paid deep respect to the memory of the martyrs who fought heroically in the Patriotic War and gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

    ANAMA chief visits Victory Monument
    ANAMA chief visits Victory Monument
    Vugar Suleymanov Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day Victory Monument
    Photo
    ANAMA sədri və agentlik əməkdaşları Zəfər abidəsini ziyarət ediblər
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    Глава ANAMA посетил памятник Победы
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