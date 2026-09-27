ANAMA chief visits Victory Monument

Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), together with board members and heads of the agency's structural divisions, visited the Victory Monument on the occasion of Remembrance Day.

ANAMA told Report that the agency representatives laid flowers at the memorial stone and paid deep respect to the memory of the martyrs who fought heroically in the Patriotic War and gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.