Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    New teaser released for feature film '44' about Patriotic War

    Art
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 16:54
    New teaser released for feature film '44' about Patriotic War

    A new teaser for the feature film, 44, dedicated to the Patriotic War, has been released.

    According to Report, Presidential Aide and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov shared the teaser on his Instagram page.

    He noted that the teaser is titled "Ares - God of War."

    The feature film is set to premiere on October 1.

    Anar Alakbarov 44-day Patriotic War (Second Karabakh War) feature film
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    "44" bədii filminin növbəti tizeri yayımlanıb
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    Опубликован новый тизер художественного фильма "44" об Отечественной войне
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    New teaser released for feature film '44' about Patriotic War

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