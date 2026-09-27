New teaser released for feature film '44' about Patriotic War
Art
- 27 September, 2026
- 16:54
A new teaser for the feature film, 44, dedicated to the Patriotic War, has been released.
According to Report, Presidential Aide and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov shared the teaser on his Instagram page.
He noted that the teaser is titled "Ares - God of War."
The feature film is set to premiere on October 1.
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