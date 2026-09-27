Series of events held to raise youth awareness of essence of Remembrance Day

A series of events was held with the organization and support of the Great Return Youth Organization to raise young people's awareness of the essence of Remembrance Day.

According to Report, as part of the series, the Kharybulbul Summer Camp for Children of Martyrs and Veterans was held from September 10 to 14 to effectively organize the leisure time of children of martyrs and veterans, enhance their social integration and create opportunities for them to make new friends.

The camp was supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Youth Foundation and jointly organized by the Zafar Public Union for Supporting Martyrs' Families and the Great Return Youth Organization. Various educational, sports and recreational programs were organized for children of martyrs and veterans.

The members of the board of the Great Return Youth Organization, Return volunteers and active young people then visited the Victory Monument on the occasion of Remembrance Day. During the visit, they paid deep respect to the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

In addition, meetings with participants of the Patriotic War and veterans were held in Babek District of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Baku as part of the "Know Your Hero" project dedicated to Remembrance Day. The main aim of the meetings was to hear firsthand about the combat journeys of Patriotic War participants, the events they experienced and the self-sacrifice they demonstrated for their homeland, as well as to familiarize young people more closely with the heroic pages of Azerbaijan's history.

The series of events concluded with a panel discussion titled "The Past and Future of the Liberated Territories." Organized by the National Council of Youth Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (NAYORA) with the support of the "Great Return" Youth Organization, the panel discussion addressed the historical and social significance of Remembrance Day, as well as prospects for the further development of the liberated territories.

The events contributed to preserving the memory of the martyrs with due respect, conveying the heroic history of the Patriotic War to the younger generation and strengthening national memory. They also supported the social integration of children of martyrs and veterans and contributed to promoting the values of solidarity and patriotism among young people.