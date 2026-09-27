Türkiye's Defense Ministry honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrs
Region
- 27 September, 2026
- 17:26
Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense honored the memory of those who died for Azerbaijan"s sovereignty on September 27 - Remembrance Day, according to Report.
"On the anniversary of the glorious struggle launched by the heroic Azerbaijani army to liberate the occupied territories in Karabakh and crowned with victory, we pray for Allah's mercy for our heroic martyrs and wish our veterans a healthy and happy life," the ministry said in a post on X.
Türkiyə MMN Azərbaycanın şəhidlərini ehtiramla anıb
Минобороны Турции почтило память шехидов Азербайджана
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