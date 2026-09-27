Labor Ministry staff visit Victory Monument

The staff of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population visited the Victory Monument on September 27, Remembrance Day.

The ministry told Report that flowers were laid at the monument, and deep respect was paid to the memory of the heroic martyrs.

Under an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 2, 2020, September 27 is observed annually in Azerbaijan as Remembrance Day as a sign of deep respect for the servicemen and officers who fought heroically in the Patriotic War and gave their lives for the country's territorial integrity, as well as for all martyrs.