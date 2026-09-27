Event on Remembrance Day held in Dashkasan

The Dashkasan District Executive Authority organized an event to mark September 27 - Remembrance Day.

According to Report's western bureau, the participants visited the Martyrs' Alley in the district and laid flowers at the graves of the heroes.

A memorial ceremony was then held, followed by a communal meal in memory of the servicemen who gave their lives for the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

A minute of silence was observed across the district at 12:00.