Event on Remembrance Day held in Dashkasan
Domestic policy
- 27 September, 2026
- 17:33
The Dashkasan District Executive Authority organized an event to mark September 27 - Remembrance Day.
According to Report's western bureau, the participants visited the Martyrs' Alley in the district and laid flowers at the graves of the heroes.
A memorial ceremony was then held, followed by a communal meal in memory of the servicemen who gave their lives for the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.
A minute of silence was observed across the district at 12:00.
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