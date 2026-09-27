Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Event on Remembrance Day held in Dashkasan

    Domestic policy
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 17:33
    Event on Remembrance Day held in Dashkasan

    The Dashkasan District Executive Authority organized an event to mark September 27 - Remembrance Day.

    According to Report's western bureau, the participants visited the Martyrs' Alley in the district and laid flowers at the graves of the heroes.

    A memorial ceremony was then held, followed by a communal meal in memory of the servicemen who gave their lives for the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

    A minute of silence was observed across the district at 12:00.

    Event on Remembrance Day held in Dashkasan
    Event on Remembrance Day held in Dashkasan
    Event on Remembrance Day held in Dashkasan
    Event on Remembrance Day held in Dashkasan
    Event on Remembrance Day held in Dashkasan
    Event on Remembrance Day held in Dashkasan
    Event on Remembrance Day held in Dashkasan
    Event on Remembrance Day held in Dashkasan
    Event on Remembrance Day held in Dashkasan
    Event on Remembrance Day held in Dashkasan
    Event on Remembrance Day held in Dashkasan
    Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day Alley of Martyrs
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    В Дашкесане проведено мероприятие по случаю Дня памяти
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