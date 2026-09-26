Azerbaijan's external debt is at a very low level and could be reduced to zero in one day, President Ilham Aliyev said at an event titled "Restoring Trust in a Fragmented World: The South Caucasus as a Pillar of Global Connectivity and Investment Stability" held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum under his patronage in Baku, Report informs.

The head of state said Azerbaijan has significant political and economic stability:

"For more than 30 years, important processes have been taking place in this direction in Azerbaijan. In the 1990s, particularly in the early 1990s, a large part of our territory was under occupation, and we had around one million refugees and internally displaced persons. This had a serious impact on the country's socio-economic situation. But today, Azerbaijan's political and economic situation is a very important factor. Another important factor is that our financial capabilities are very strong. Our external debt is already at a very low level. We could reduce it to zero in one day."